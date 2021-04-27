Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.28. 23,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.