Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $517.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

