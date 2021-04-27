Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $971.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CF Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,709. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

