Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.65. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.07. Cintas has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

