Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

COTY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,592. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

