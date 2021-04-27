Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce sales of $225.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $231.36 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $213.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 418,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,586. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

