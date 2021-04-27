Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $91.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. 24,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,409. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

