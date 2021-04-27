Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 45.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 6,724,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.