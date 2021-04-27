Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

