Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.