Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Purple Innovation also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $35.70 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

