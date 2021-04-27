Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.23). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

