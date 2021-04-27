Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.48. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

GD stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

