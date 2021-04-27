Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $179.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,708. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

