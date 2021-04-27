Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $803.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $803.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $820.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $693.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,214,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,323. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

