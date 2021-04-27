Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $758.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $758.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.52 million to $762.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $649.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,322.86. 4,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,125. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $661.32 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,176.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

