Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $6.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, hitting $248.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

