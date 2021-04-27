Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

