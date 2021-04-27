Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 602,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $982.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

