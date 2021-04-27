Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.82. The Southern reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 55,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

