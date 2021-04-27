Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Price Target at GBX 412.27

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BOO traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 343 ($4.48). 2,015,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 338.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.