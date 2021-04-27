Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $80.47

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.91.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $98.82 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.