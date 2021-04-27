Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $42.86

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

