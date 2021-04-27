Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price at $12.08

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRRPF. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.60 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

