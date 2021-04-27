Brokerages Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Target Price at $17.33

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 2,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 million, a PE ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

