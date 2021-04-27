Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $51.26

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

