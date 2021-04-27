Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT at $4.06

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,446. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

