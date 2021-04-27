Brokerages Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Price Target at C$12.00

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNS traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,445. The company has a market cap of C$588.76 million and a PE ratio of -14.94. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.56.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.