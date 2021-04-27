Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

EWBC opened at $76.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

