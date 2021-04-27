Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

NYSE:BX opened at $87.09 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

