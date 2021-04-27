Brokers Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $505.21 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $425.02 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.83 and its 200 day moving average is $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

