Brokers Offer Predictions for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -187.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.