Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

BRO opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

