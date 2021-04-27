Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,185.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

