Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.74 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

