Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.