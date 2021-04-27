Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BC opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

