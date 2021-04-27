BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $19.85 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.16.

UPS stock traded up $18.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.87. 415,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

