BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 124 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.20. 26,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

