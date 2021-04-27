BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,619 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,096,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.14. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.10 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $135.06 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

