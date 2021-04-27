Bsr Reit to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The company had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.