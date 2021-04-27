Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.82. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

