Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

