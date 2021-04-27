CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.95 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

