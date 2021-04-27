Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 2,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

