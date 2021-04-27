Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KARO. Bank of America started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.