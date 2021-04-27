Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.95.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

