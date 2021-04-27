Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $146.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.11.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. 176,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

