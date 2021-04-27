Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.41. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$9.79 and a 12-month high of C$14.53.

In other news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.16 per share, with a total value of C$46,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,652 shares in the company, valued at C$5,630,752.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $72,973.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

