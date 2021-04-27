Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

CPE opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

